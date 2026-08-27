Shafaq News- Gaza

Israel on Thursday claimed killing two Hamas figures in Gaza this week, including a military-wing commander it accused of holding three Israeli hostages and a former bodyguard of late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The Israeli military identified Ismail Mohammed Ibrahim Barim as a Hamas military-wing commander killed in Khan Younis on August 26, accusing him of holding Edan Alexander, Matan Zangauker, and Avera Mengistu in southern Gaza and of recently planning attacks while trying to rebuild Hamas capabilities.

The military and Shin Bet separately identified Rizq Suhail Abu Shahma as a member of Hamas’ Nukhba force and a former bodyguard of Sinwar. Israel said he was killed in Khan Younis earlier this week and accused him of taking part in the October 7, 2023 attack on the Reim military base.

Israeli strikes continued across Gaza on Thursday despite the US-backed ceasefire. Palestinian media, citing health officials, reported that at least three people were killed in separate attacks, including strikes near Qarara in southern Gaza and the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City.

The ceasefire took effect in October 2025 but has not stopped recurring Israeli operations. Gaza’s Health Ministry most recently recorded at least 1,296 deaths and 4,296 injuries, along with 814 bodies recovered. The ministry puts the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, at more than 73,431 killed and 174,437 injured.

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