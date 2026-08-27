Shafaq News- Washington

US forces have redirected 75 commercial vessels, disabled three, and boarded two while enforcing Washington’s naval blockade against Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on Thursday.

U.S. Navy E/A 18G electronic-warfare aircraft patrol the skies over the Middle East while the U.S. continues to enforce the blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 27, CENTCOM forces have redirected 75 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/JNzig4owRl — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 27, 2026

Washington resumed the blockade on July 14 against vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. CENTCOM said more than 40 vessels carrying humanitarian aid had been allowed through by August 24.

The US had also enforced a blockade from April 13 to June 18, claiming to redirect more than 140 vessels, disable nine non-compliant ships, and allow more than 50 humanitarian vessels to pass.

Kpler data showed 10 visible commodity vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, up from eight a day earlier but below the 10-day average of about 15. The figures may exclude ships operating with their transponders switched off.

Reuters on Wednesday reported, citing a source, that Iran and Oman were negotiating arrangements for maritime traffic through the strait, with details still unresolved despite Iranian claims of progress. Washington has also expanded sanctions targeting Iranian oil revenues, shipping, financial networks, and entities involved in sanctions evasion.