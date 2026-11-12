Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The 10th Kirkuk International Street Theater Festival opened on Thursday, bringing together artists, theater troupes and cultural figures from across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region alongside participants from 17 countries.

Running until Nov. 14 under the slogan "Ten years in the street, ten years among the people," this year's edition is named after the late actor and broadcaster Halkawt Aziz, in honor of his contribution to Kirkuk's theater and cultural scene, festival head Najat Najm told Shafaq News.

Performers gathered on Thursday afternoon at the city's I Love You Kirkuk park before taking their shows through the streets toward the Kirkuk Cultural Center. The aim is to bring theater out of closed halls and into public spaces, where residents can watch and engage with the performances directly. An evening concert at Khasa Dam is also on the program, with political, cultural and artistic figures expected to attend.

Last year's edition drew artists from 16 countries.