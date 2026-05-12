Iran threatens retaliation while Trump predicts economic ‘collapse’

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iran on Tuesday warned that any attack would trigger an immediate response, saying failure to resolve disputes diplomatically would lead to further “defeats on the battlefield.”

Cited by Iranian state media, Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei added that Tehran had proven its ability to defend itself “diplomatically and militarily.”

Earlier today, Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, indicated that Tehran could move to raise uranium enrichment to 90% in the event of a new US strike, adding that parliament is set to review the option.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, stressed that Washington would maintain pressure on Tehran through sanctions and the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports while continuing direct contacts with Iranian officials. He has repeatedly insisted that any agreement must end Iran’s uranium enrichment program and prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Separately, acting Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst told lawmakers that the cost of the Iran war had risen to $29 billion, citing updated operational and replacement costs tied to maintaining US forces in the Middle East.