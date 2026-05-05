US: Iran ceasefire holds as “Project Freedom” drives surge in Hormuz shipping

Shafaq News- Washington

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that the US ceasefire with Iran remains in place despite rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, where the US-led Project Freedom operation has triggered sharp exchanges.

“No, the ceasefire is not over. This is a separate and distinct project,” Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon, acknowledging initial friction as the operation began. “We said we would defend aggressively, and we have.”

Hegseth noted that hundreds of vessels are now “lining up” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that US Central Command is coordinating closely with shipping companies, insurers, and partner nations to manage maritime traffic and ensure safe passage.

“All of these ships from all around the world want to get out of the Iranian trap that they have been stuck inside,” he said.

.@SECWAR "As a direct gift from the United States to the world, we have established a powerful “Red, White, and Blue Dome” over the Strait.American destroyers are on station, supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and surveillance aircraft providing 24/7… pic.twitter.com/sTaZTn4Oik — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) May 5, 2026

Bloomberg reported earlier today that vessels are increasingly clustering in areas farther from the Strait amid ongoing tensions and security warnings. The agency said hundreds of ships have gathered near Dubai after more vessels steered clear of Hormuz, with at least 363 ships currently in the area, compared with a seven-day average of 294.

Iran, however, accused Washington of undermining the fragile ceasefire. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said US actions in the waterway amount to a violation of the agreement and warned of escalating consequences.

“The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the United States and its allies,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X, adding that the “new equation” in the Strait is still taking shape. “We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet.”