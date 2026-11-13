Shafaq News- Moscow

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it arrested a Central Asian national suspected of planning to bomb a shopping mall in Stavropol, southern Russia.

The suspect belonged to an international terrorist organization banned in Russia and had pledged allegiance to its leader, according to the FSB, which said he had surveyed the mall, identified its busiest hours, selected a location for an explosive device, and acquired materials to assemble it, with plans to travel to Syria afterward to join the group.

A search of his residence uncovered explosive device components and communications equipment containing instructions from a handler.

In a video released by the agency, the detainee admitted to planning the attack, claiming that a contact abroad had instructed him to film the mall and purchase materials before officers arrested him during a visit to the site.

The FSB’s Stavropol regional branch launched a criminal investigation under Articles 30 and 205 of Russia’s Criminal Code, with the suspect facing up to 10 years in prison, TASS said.

Russian authorities have not disclosed his nationality or identified the organization to which he allegedly belonged.