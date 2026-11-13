Shafaq News- Manchester

Mauricio Pochettino will become Manchester United’s men’s head coach on November 18, replacing Michael Carrick, the club officially announced on Friday.

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 13, 2026

United said it had reached an agreement with US Soccer for Pochettino and his staff to leave after completing their national-team responsibilities. The federation confirmed they would oversee the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches against Haiti on November 14 and 17 before departing.

According to UK media, Pochettino signed a contract through summer 2029. His first match in charge is scheduled to be against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

United dismissed Carrick on November 12 with the club 18th in the Premier League, having collected eight points and one win from 10 matches. Carrick had guided United to third place last season, winning 12 of its final 17 league games.

Pochettino, 54, previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, leading Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final. Internationally, he won 21 of his 35 matches with the US national team since taking charge in September 2024 and guided the team to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup.