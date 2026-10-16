Shafaq News- Manchester

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez apologized for publicly criticizing director of football Jason Wilcox over the club's summer recruitment, following talks with manager Michael Carrick and senior executives.

In a statement, Martinez described the meeting as "a very positive conversation" and acknowledged that his frustration following Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid had led him to speak at an inappropriate time and place. He also conceded that his remarks had not helped team unity.

Martinez had initially defended his comments in a statement on Wednesday without apologizing. Following the defeat, the Argentine called for more signings, criticized Wilcox's recruitment strategy, and said Carrick had not been sufficiently backed. He also questioned whether repeatedly changing managers would address the club's problems.

According to The Guardian, United spent approximately $206 million on midfielders Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans during the summer transfer window, despite Wilcox also seeking a left-back. The newspaper reported that other squad members shared Martinez's frustration over recruitment.

The agency reported that Martinez was believed to have been fined, although a club source told Reuters that any disciplinary action would remain private. The source said Martinez had chosen to apologize publicly and that all parties considered the matter closed.

Sky Sports reported that Wilcox retained the club's backing, while doubts remained over Martinez's future. The 28-year-old's contract expires in summer 2027, although United holds an option to extend it for another year.

United sits 13th in the Premier League with six points from six matches, its poorest start since 1986, and has already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Brighton. Carrick's side visits seventh-placed Leeds United on Sunday.