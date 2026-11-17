Shafaq News- Manchester

Sixteen-year-old forward JJ Gabriel on Tuesday announced that he was leaving Manchester United.

“As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story,” Gabriel said, thanking coaches, staff and teammates. He recalled joining the club in 2020 at age 10 and highlighted scoring at Old Trafford and winning the Jimmy Murphy award.

Real Madrid is expected to sign Gabriel, according to UK media, while Sky Sports said the Spanish club intended to bring him in during January, although he remained registered with United’s academy until the end of the season. Gabriel did not identify his next club in the video.

The teenager reportedly requested the cancellation of his United registration in September and has not made a competitive first-team appearance. United named him its youngest Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year winner last season, when he scored 23 Under-18 Premier League goals.