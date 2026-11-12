Shafaq News- Manchester

Manchester United on Thursday announced head coach Michael Carrick’s departure after one win in 10 Premier League matches left the club in the relegation zone.

We can confirm Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 12, 2026

United sits 18th with eight points, having won only three of its 15 matches across all competitions this season. The club said a change was necessary to achieve its ambitions and that it intended to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible, praising Carrick’s dedication, professionalism, and achievements last season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano said United had verbally agreed terms in principle with US national team coach Mauricio Pochettino, with talks underway with the US Soccer Federation to complete the move. The Argentine is now expected to oversee the US team’s upcoming Nations League matches against Haiti before joining United.

Carrick initially took charge in January following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal, winning 12 of the remaining 17 league matches to guide United to third place and Champions League qualification. United announced his contract through 2028 on May 22, less than six months before his dismissal.

His final match was Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford. United’s next fixture is away to Liverpool on November 22, after the international break.