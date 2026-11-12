Shafaq News- Duhok

More than 150 farmers, artisans and producers gathered in northern Duhok on Thursday for the opening of the fourth Tahini (Rashi) and Local Products Festival, showcasing traditional mills, freshly made tahini and a range of local specialties.

Held in Bebadi village in the Amedi district, the three-day festival features 150 free tents where participants can display and sell their products and handicrafts. More than 25 traditional mills from the Amedi area are also taking part, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The festival, now a fixture on the local calendar, gives visitors access to a variety of local products, including tahini, sesame, autumn crops, traditional foods, date molasses, mountain honey, walnuts, sumac and coffee made from green kazwan seeds.

Heavy rainfall in the days leading up to the opening delayed the arrival of some participants, the correspondent said.

Suleiman Hussein, owner of one of Duhok’s oldest mills, prepared around 500 kilograms of tahini for the event, noting that demand for the mill’s products remains high. The business sometimes has to maintain waiting lists to manage customer orders.

Speaking to Shafaq News, he described the festival as an opportunity for farmers and local producers to promote their goods, attract new customers and reach wider markets.

Delshad Nirweyi, owner of the historic Sarni Mill, said his family had been in the milling business for more than 100 years. “We traveled from the Dereluk area to showcase our tahini, date molasses and walnuts,” he told Shafaq News, adding that rainfall early in the season makes sesame selection and roasting particularly important.