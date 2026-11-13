Shafaq News- Basra

Basrah Gas Company is preparing a management reshuffle involving the removal and reassignment of several senior officials, a source familiar with the plans told Shafaq News on Friday.

The proposed changes would appoint Ahmed Abdul Qader Klit as deputy managing director and head of the company's production division, replacing Marfa Al-Asadi, who would lose both positions and move to a lower-ranking management role.

The source said Rafid Al-Attar would also be removed as head of the company's materials and transport division and transferred to a lower-ranking position, while Hassan Saloumi would lose his position as head of the finance division. Sultan Al-Maliki would move from the commercial division to the human resources division.

Under the proposals, Mohammed Abdullah would take charge of the materials and transport division, while Mohammed Aqeel would transfer from the transport department to the warehousing department.

The source said the Oil Minister had approved the proposed changes, with ministerial orders expected early next week before the appointments and transfers take effect.