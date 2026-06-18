Iraq replaces electricity sector chiefs in Baghdad and Abu Ghraib

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Electricity Ministry dismissed the head of the Al-Karkh Electricity Sector and three officials in Abu Ghraib, while the Finance Ministry terminated the contracts of two employees, according to official documents obtained by Shafaq News on Thursday.

The ministry replaced Haider Mohammed Jassim with Omar Hikmat Dhiab Hassan at the Al-Karkh Electricity Sector and transferred 70 employees in Baghdad, citing “negligence in performing public duties.”

In Abu Ghraib, Omar Abdul Sattar Hamid took over the Electricity Sector from Bassam Zayir Salman. Aziz Nasr Ibrahim was named deputy director in place of Ali Khaled Naifis, while Hudhaifa Fadel Ayed assumed responsibility for maintenance operations in the Al-Shuhada area instead of Thaer Hassan Shahadha.

The Finance Ministry also terminated the contracts of Salah Al-Din Hamed from the minister's office and Brin Abdul Salam from the Iraqi Fund for External Development.

The moves come amid broader changes across Iraq's state institutions. Well-informed sources told Shafaq News that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi appointed Adel Al-Yasiri chairman of the National Investment Commission, Sheikh Muzahim Al-Kanaan adviser for political affairs to the President of the Republic, Qasim Al-Aboudi national security adviser, and Basim Al-Badri head of the Iraqi National Security Service.

At the Central Bank of Iraq, Al-Zaidi also replaced Ali Al-Allaq with Nizar Nasser, who previously headed the bank's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Office.