Iraqi Airways chief relieved of duties for 60 days

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Transport Minister Wahab Al-Hassani on Sunday suspended the Director General of state-owned Iraqi Airways, Manaf Abdul Munim Ajil, for 60 days and relieved him of his duties, according to a ministerial order obtained by Shafaq News.

The order appointed Mustafa Talib Yousif to manage the airline during the suspension, citing work-related requirements.

On June 22, Alaa Al-Haidari, a lawmaker from the Al-Asas Alliance, revealed that authorities had arrested Ajil over allegations of embezzling more than 115 billion Iraqi dinars ($87.5 million), without disclosing further details of the investigation.

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council also confirmed the recovery of 19 billion Iraqi dinars ($12 million) in a financial corruption case involving the airline. The funds were recovered during an investigation into the alleged manipulation of deposit records linked to Iraqi Airways’ financial accounts.

Read more: Can Iraq recover billions in stolen assets abroad?

The case is part of the country’s nationwide anti-corruption campaign, Dawn Crackdown, launched on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. A security source previously told Shafaq News that authorities detained more than 67 people during the first 24 hours, while informed sources indicated the initial phase targets more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained