Iraq expands air links with Najaf–Lahore route

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s national carrier on Thursday added Pakistan’s Lahore to its scheduled destinations.

In a statement, Iraqi Airways said it has launched a new route connecting Najaf International Airport with Lahore International Airport.

General Manager Manaf Abdul Muneim Ajil stated that the first flight will depart on October 9, with services scheduled twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, offering passengers direct travel with streamlined services.