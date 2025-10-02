Iraq expands air links with Najaf–Lahore route
2025-10-02T16:09:59+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Iraq’s national carrier on Thursday added Pakistan’s Lahore to its scheduled destinations.
In a statement, Iraqi Airways said it has launched a new route connecting Najaf International Airport with Lahore International Airport.
General Manager Manaf Abdul Muneim Ajil stated that the first flight will depart on October 9, with services scheduled twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, offering passengers direct travel with streamlined services.