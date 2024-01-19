Pakistan's PM Convenes Emergency Security Meeting After Trading Strikes with Iran

Shafaq News/ Pakistan's Prime Minister is set to hold an emergency meeting with military and intelligence chiefs on Friday following recent deadly air strikes exchanged between Pakistan and Iran along their shared border in the Baluchistan region.

The National Security Committee meeting comes after Iran conducted a missile and drone attack on what it termed "terrorist" targets in Pakistan on Tuesday night. In response, Pakistan struck militant targets inside Iran on Thursday.

A source told AFP that the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff and the head of intelligence services are expected to attend the mid-afternoon meeting.

After the Iranian attack, Pakistan's foreign ministry (MoFA) said in a statement, "Iran is a brotherly country, and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges, including the menace of terrorism, and will continue to endeavor to find joint solutions."