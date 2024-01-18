Turkey urges Iran, Iraq, Pakistan to de-escalate amid attacks

Shafaq News/ Turkey has expressed concern over the developing situation in the region after airstrikes on targets in Iran, Iraq and Pakistan, urging them to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We are concerned about the developments, which started with Iranian attacks against certain targets in Iraq, then expanded with Iran's attacks on some targets inside Pakistan yesterday morning, and escalated with Pakistan's attacks on targets inside Iran this morning," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We believe that issues should be resolved with a sense of friendship and brotherhood, based on mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries within the framework of the fundamental principles of international law, including the UN Charter.

"We hope for the resolution of all issues through dialogue and cooperation without posing further threats to regional security and stability."

The ministry called for moderation and prudence, urging the countries to achieve reconciliation through dialogue.

"The Republic of Türkiye is ready to share its experiences and contribute to the peaceful resolution of disputes with regional countries," it said.