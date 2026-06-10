Iraqi PM reassigns senior Finance Ministry officials

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Wednesday ordered a reshuffle of senior positions within Iraq's Finance Ministry, the National Board of Pension, and the Martyrs Foundation, according to an official document.

Under the directive, Ali Karim Hussein was appointed acting Undersecretary of the Finance Ministry. The order also transferred Maher Hussein Rasheed from his position as head of the Board of Pension to an advisory role at the Martyrs Foundation.

In a separate move, Zaid Shaker Al-Attar was relieved of his duties as an adviser at the Finance Ministry, while Abdul Hassan Jamal Abdullah was reassigned from the Martyrs Foundation to serve as an adviser at the ministry.