Iraq records +$50B revenue in seven months

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Federal budget revenues exceeded 72T Iraqi dinars (about $50.8 billion) between January and July 2025, Iraq’s Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.

Of this total, oil revenues amounted to 64.959T IQD (about $45.9B), while non-oil revenues stood at 7.075T IQD, giving oil a roughly 90 percent share of the budget.

On the expenditure, government salaries amounted to 38.504T IQD (about $27.2B), social welfare salaries 3.248T IQD, and pensions 10.945T IQD (about $7.7B). Current expenditures totaled 64.271T IQD.

Observers warn that Iraq’s heavy reliance on oil as its primary source of revenue leaves the country vulnerable to global market shocks, forcing the government to cover deficits through borrowing rather than developing alternative financing solutions.