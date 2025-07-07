Shafaq News – Baghdad

Shafaq News has identified a major discrepancy in Iraq’s Finance Ministry data, with reported revenues falling nearly 10 trillion dinars ($7.07B) short of expected totals.

The ministry announced on Monday that federal revenues from January through April 2025 reached 28.055 trillion dinars ($19.85B), compared to 27.248 trillion dinars ($19.29B) by the end of March. However, a review by Shafaq News’ economic team shows the increase amounts to just 802B dinars ($567.6M)—well below the expected monthly growth range of 7 ($4.95B) to 10 trillion dinars.

Previous ministry statements show that revenues exceeded 7 trillion dinars ($4.95B) in January, rose to over 17 trillion ($12.03B) by the end of February, and reached 27 trillion ($19.11B) by March. Based on this progression, total revenues by April should have surpassed 38 trillion dinars ($26.90B)—not the 28 trillion listed in the latest update.