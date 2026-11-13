Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council on Friday warned that an individual impersonating a judicial official has been contacting government officials and political figures, urging recipients to verify calls and text messages before responding.

The council's media center said several executive and political figures had received phone calls and messages in recent days attributed to a judicial figure, with the sender falsely claiming to be that person.

Authorities were following up on the case and working to identify the person responsible, the Council said.

Read more: Iraqi intelligence arrests fraud ring posing as officials