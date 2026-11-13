Shafaq News- Damascus

Residents of the village of Nabaa Al-Fawwar in Syria’s Quneitra countryside protested on Friday outside the headquarters of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), demanding the release of relatives they say were abducted by Israeli forces.

Relatives of the detained men held up their photos and banners calling for their freedom, and demanded to know their fate and where they are being held, a Shafaq News correspondent reported. The protesters also urged the Syrian government to intervene and secure their return.

“We don’t know anything about them, and their families live in constant fear and anxiety,” one protester told Shafaq News, calling on the United Nations to apply serious pressure for their release. “Our only demand is to know their fate and have them return safely.”

Israeli forces have repeatedly detained residents during raids on villages in southern Syria. In September, troops detained a young man from Al-Hurriya village in northern Quneitra, one of five incursions in the Quneitra and Daraa countryside in less than 24 hours. Between Nov. 1 and 7, the Sijil Center documented at least 89 Israeli violations in Daraa, Quneitra and the western Damascus countryside, including five detentions.