Shafaq News- Sinjar

Yazidi community representative Mir Jahwar Ali Beg on Friday called on the Iraqi federal and Kurdistan Regional governments to coordinate efforts to rebuild Sinjar district in Nineveh province and facilitate the return of all displaced residents.

Speaking to Shafaq News on the anniversary of Sinjar's liberation from ISIS on November 13, Ali Beg said residents were preparing to mark the occasion while hoping for serious efforts to fully rebuild the district and enable displaced families to return to their homes and villages.

"The liberation of Sinjar, led by leader Masoud Barzani on this day, was a national day and an occasion resembling a holiday for the people of the district," he said.

Ali Beg noted that around 500 Peshmerga fighters were killed during the battles to liberate Sinjar, stressing that “their sacrifices required both governments to work together to restore life to the district and ensure justice for its residents.”

ISIS seized Sinjar on August 3, 2014, committing massacres against civilians and abducting 6,417 people, including women and children. The group was driven out on November 13, 2015. Since then, 3,595 abductees have been rescued, while around 2,500 remain missing.