Old Damascus: Restoration phase begins

Shafaq News – Damascus

Maintenance and restoration efforts have begun in Old Damascus in response to residents’ requests to preserve its historical character, Deputy Director General of Antiquities and Museums Masoud Badawi told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to Badawi, ongoing maintenance work is driven by road damage, the need to repair sewage networks, and the deteriorating structural condition of some building facades that pose risks to pedestrians.

“Buildings owned by the General Directorate undergo specialized restoration plans based on their structural condition,” he explained, noting that summer is the optimal season for these works inside the Old City due to the dry climate, which is more favorable than the rainy winter months that often disrupt maintenance operations.

Badawi emphasized the direct coordination with the Damascus governorate, as the Old City is a designated World Heritage site requiring strict adherence to approved standards. This cooperation extends to maintenance projects involving roads, lighting, the beautification of shop facades, and other services that contribute to preserving the city’s heritage character.

He added that all projects are carried out following precise engineering and technical studies to ensure compliance with laws and regulations specific to the Old City. “The Directorate relies on modern documentation technologies such as 3D imaging, drone photography, and advanced image processing software,” Badawi clarified.

Regarding the removal of paving stones, he explained that the method depends on their condition and can be done manually or with modern machinery after a specialized assessment. Currently, maintenance efforts are concentrated on Al-Qishleh Road – Bab Touma, with no new archaeological discoveries recorded during the works.

Looking ahead, Badawi revealed that studies are underway for the restoration and rehabilitation of prominent landmarks in Old Damascus, including the Citadel of Damascus, Khan As'ad Pasha, and Al-Azem Palace.