Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq condemned the killing of former lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani in Beirut, with Iraqi intelligence services working alongside Lebanese authorities to establish the circumstances of his death, the Security Media Cell said on Thursday.

The Cell described the killing as "heinous" and called for it to be treated as a criminal case, cautioning against speculation about its motives or broader implications before the investigation is completed.

It also warned against exploiting Al-Alwani's death to fuel sectarian tensions or spread hate speech, saying inflammatory rhetoric could deepen divisions and undermine social peace in Iraq.

"A committee tasked with combating sectarian, ethnic, and racial incitement has been monitoring public statements and online content related to the case," the Cell said in a statement, adding that legal action would be taken against anyone found to have promoted hatred, targeted social groups, or threatened public order.

Al-Alwani was found dead on Tuesday evening inside an apartment in Beirut's Tariq al-Jadideh neighborhood after contact with him was lost. Lebanese authorities have opened an investigation into the killing, but its circumstances and motives remain unclear.

Read more: Former Iraqi MP Al-Alwani killing: Media office demands answers