Iraqi PM appoints Maj. Gen. Saad Maan as SMC head

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, appointed Maj. Gen. Saad Maan, the former Director of the Relations and Media Department at the Ministry of Interior, as the new head of the Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC).

In September 2023, the Interior Ministry had relieved Maj. Gen. Maan of his duties and appointed him as an advisor to the Minister. At that time, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Al-Sudani was appointed as his successor in the Relations and Media Department.

Notably, SMC coordinates media efforts among various Iraqi security authorities, including the Kurdistan region.