Iraq launches long-awaited population census, Prime Minister says

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced that Wednesday, November 20, will mark “a significant developmental and civilizational milestone” as Iraq embarks on its long-awaited census.

In a televised address, al-Sudani stated, "We are initiating the national population census to complete the priorities of the government program, aiming to make the census a modern scientific tool for planning," expressing the government's commitment to serving the Iraqi people.

The census aims, according to Al-Sudani, to shape economic and social development using modern, scientific methods, addressing information gaps in planning, service delivery, and national decision-making.

“Advanced and accurate electronic methods would be used to ensure the census results are reliable and beneficial for the present and future of Iraq.” He said.

The Prime Minister considered that data generated from this census will serve as a “tool for informed decision-making and ensuring equitable distribution of resources and services across governorates," al-Sudani said.

Al-Sudani urged citizens to cooperate with the teams conducting the census, clarifying that it is not related to taxes or social protection but is essential for development across all sectors.

Notably, the census, scheduled for November 20-21, will provide Iraq with its first accurate and comprehensive population data in decades. The last nationwide census was conducted in 1987, while the most recent one in 1997 excluded the Kurdistan Region. Current estimates place Iraq's population at around 43 million.

More than 120,000 field researchers will go door to door, collecting data from households using electronic tablets, in a process supported by the United Nations.

Available in Arabic, Kurdish, and English, the census form will feature 70 questions covering religion, health, education, labor, and economic activity. However, questions regarding an individual's ethnicity, language spoken at home, and ancestry have been excluded.

The initial results will be announced within 24 hours, with the final figures expected to be released within three months.