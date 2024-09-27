Iraq's Planning Ministry: Upcoming census aimed at development and economic goals

Shafaq News/ The general population census scheduled for November is focused on developmental and economic objectives, Iraq’s Planning Ministry said on Friday.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the ministry, told Shafaq News Agency, "The census process has made major strides across all governorates, with Kirkuk emerging as the second-highest-performing governorate in the country for census preparations, which began on September 1."

Kirkuk ranks second among Iraq's governorates in terms of census progress, with 70% of the required tasks completed, according to Al-Hindawi.

He added, "This high completion rate reflects a genuine desire among citizens to participate and contribute to economic development, as well as the need for regional projects and related investments."

"The census aims to develop a comprehensive map of all governorates, enabling us to assess key economic areas affecting Iraqis, such as health, education, housing, and services."

Al-Hindawi further explained that the census will provide valuable data on each governorate's needs, which will support equitable distribution of resources based on the true population size of each area. "The census is developmental and economic in nature," he affirmed.

Census Background

Iraq last conducted a nationwide population census in 1987, followed by a 1997 count that excluded the Kurdistan Region. For years, the country has relied on estimates from unofficial research institutes and organizations. In 2022, the Planning Ministry estimated Iraq’s population to be over 42 million.

The census has faced repeated delays due to concerns over its politicization, particularly in disputed areas like Kirkuk. These regions are home to Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen and hold significant oil reserves. Ethnic groups fear that the census may reveal demographic shifts that could undermine their political ambitions.