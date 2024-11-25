Kurdistan’s population tops 6M, oldest aged 126: Planning Ministry

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's population has exceeded 6 million people, the Ministry of Planning in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister of Planning, Dara Rashid, stated, “According to the preliminary results of the population census, 6,370,668 people (excluding those living in disputed areas) reside in the Kurdistan Region, with 84% living in urban areas and 16% in rural areas.”

“There are 2,028,000 housing units in the Region,” he added. “The male population is 3,200,506, while the female population stands at 3,170,162, with males making up 50.4% and females 49.6% of the total population.”

Rashid also noted that 4.4% of the Kurdistan Region's population is over 65 years old, with the oldest person being 126 years old.

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that Iraq's population has reached 45,407,495, including foreigners and refugees, with 7,898,588 families. Of this, 50.1% are males (22,784,062) and 49.8% are females (22,623,833). Households headed by women make up 11.33%, while those headed by men account for 88.67%. The country has 8,037,221 housing units, 92.1% of which are houses, 6.6% are apartments, and 0.4% are mud houses. Additionally, 36.1% of the population is under the working age of 15, while 3.7% is above the working age of 65.