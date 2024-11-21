Iraq's population census preliminary results to be announced next week: Planning Ministry

Shafaq News/ Iraq's population census preliminary results will be revealed next week, Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, the Ministry of Planning spokesperson, announced on Thursday.

Speaking with Shafaq News Agency, Al-Hindawi explained that the census consists of three phases:

Phase One: The enumeration and listing phase, which began on September 1 and ended on October 30.

Phase Two: The population count and basic data registration, conducted during curfew hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Phase Three: Starting after Phase Two and continuing until December 10, this phase includes detailed demographic data, such as the social and economic characteristics of the population.

Al-Hindawi confirmed that “the preliminary results, including the total population of Iraq, the population of each province, and the gender and age distribution, will be announced after data verification, likely on Sunday or Monday next week in an official press conference.