Exclusive: Iraq's population census is “entirely separate from politics,” says Ministry of Planning

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning addressed confusion over using the 1957 census for the Kirkuk population count and other areas, stressing that it does not include questions on ethnicity or religion, as its focus is “developmental and economic.”

Earlier, the head of the Turkmen bloc in the Iraqi Parliament, Arshad Al-Salihi, called for using the 1957 census in Kirkuk for the population census scheduled for November 20.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, the ministry's spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Ministry of Planning is proceeding with the population census for all Iraqi provinces, including Kirkuk. The census process has made significant progress across the provinces."

“There was confusion about using the 1957 census in Kirkuk…Everyone has the right to participate. The census form does not ask if the participant was part of the 1957 census in Kirkuk or other provinces,” he explained. “Participation is open to all.”

Al-Hindawi further pointed out, “The population census aims to create a comprehensive map of the provinces. The Ministry of Planning's work is separate from political issues and focuses on key economic aspects that impact Iraqis, such as health, education, housing, and services.”

“The census form includes questions about current and past residences, as well as reasons for being in a specific location, such as marriage, work, displacement, or other factors,” he continued. “It does not ask about ethnicity or religion, applying to all Iraqi provinces, from Basra to Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region.”

"The census is focused on economic and developmental aims, entirely separate from politics,” the ministry's spokesperson added.

Moreover, Al-Hindawi affirmed, "The census will provide information about the needs of the provinces in various services and help achieve equitable distribution of resources, according to the real population size of each province.”

“It will cover all of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region provinces and Kirkuk, providing indicators of development gaps across regions and benefiting all ethnicities, including Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen,” he confirmed.

Census Background

Iraq last conducted a nationwide population census in 1987, followed by a 1997 count that excluded the Kurdistan Region. For years, the country has relied on estimates from unofficial research institutes and organizations. In 2022, the Planning Ministry estimated Iraq’s population to be over 42 million.

The census has faced repeated delays due to concerns over its politicization, particularly in disputed areas like Kirkuk. These regions are home to Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen and hold significant oil reserves. Ethnic groups fear that the census may reveal demographic shifts that could undermine their political ambitions.