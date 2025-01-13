PM Al-Sudani, President Barzani hold talks on cooperation and national challenges

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, on Monday, with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to discuss national and regional developments, focusing on strengthening federal cooperation.

Al Sudani's media office stated that “the meeting focused on discussing national and regional developments, emphasizing the importance of supporting the federal government and ensuring the successful implementation of its program to meet the aspirations of Iraqi citizens across the country.”

“Discussions also addressed service-related issues affecting citizens and the best approaches to organizing mutual commitments between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region, based on constitutional principles and the provisions outlined in the Federal Budget Law.”

The statement highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation among all political forces to “overcome challenges and remove obstacles in the country,” thereby achieving the interests of all Iraqi people and strengthening the goal of establishing security, stability, and national sovereignty.

Notably, President Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which he met with officials to discuss national and regional developments, financial entitlements, and the resumption of oil exports. He also participated in the State Administration Coalition (SAC) meeting, where key political and economic issues were discussed.