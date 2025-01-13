PM Al-Sudani heads to UK for high-level talks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is scheduled to depart for the United Kingdom for an official visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation, in response to an official invitation from the British Prime Minister.

The PM's media office announced that during the visit, the PM will hold a series of meetings, including King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as discussions with senior British government officials. The visit will also include meetings with representatives of companies and business sectors, alongside seminars and dialogues with specialized research centers

“This visit aims to enhance cooperation between Iraq and the United Kingdom, with the agenda including the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding in various fields, particularly in economic, investment, and security sectors,” according to the media office.

The delegation accompanying Al-Sudani includes several ministers, members of parliament, the governor of Basra, advisers, representatives from the private sector, as well as business and industrial experts from various economic sectors.

A senior source previously informed Shafaq News that Al-Sudani’s one-day visit to the UK will focus on recent regional developments and Iraq's efforts to distance itself from conflict and war, alongside discussions on the economy, investment, and defense with UK officials.