Iraqi PM Al-Sudani and King Charles III discuss strengthening Iraq-UK ties and climate cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, on Tuesday, with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London to discuss fostering a “productive partnership” between Iraq and the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister’s media office stated that the meeting focused on strengthening “bilateral ties” and “exploring opportunities for collaboration in various economic and developmental fields,” adding that discussions also addressed “joint efforts” to combat climate change and “enhance cultural cooperation.”

Al-Sudani expressed his gratitude for the official invitation to visit the United Kingdom, emphasizing Iraq’s commitment to deepening “constructive” relations across diverse sectors. He highlighted the importance of promoting “mutual and sustainable benefits” for both nations.

For his part, King Charles III welcomed Al-Sudani and underscored the long-standing “historical ties” between Iraq and the UK. He reiterated the “shared commitment” of both governments to “advancing common interests” and “fostering mutual understanding” across a range of areas.