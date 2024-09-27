Iraqi PM Al-Sudani discusses regional security with UN Chief in New York

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday, concluding his participation in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the two leaders discussed cooperation between Iraq and the UN, as well as pressing issues in the Middle East, including the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Al-Sudani expressed gratitude to Guterres for his stance on the "aggression against Gaza" and the "crimes against humanity" committed against Palestinians. “He described these positions as respecting the core principles upon which the international organization was founded. The Prime Minister also thanked the United Nations for its continuous cooperation and support through its agencies in stabilizing Iraq, assisting in the fight against ISIS, and contributing to Iraq’s victory, made possible by the unity of the Iraqi people, as well as the help of friends and the international community.”

"Iraq’s victory over ISIS was made possible by the unity of the Iraqi people and the help of friends and the international community," the Iraqi prime minister said, emphasizing the importance of continued UN support.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani invited Guterres to visit Iraq in 2025 to attend the Arab Summit, which will be hosted in Baghdad.

In turn, Guterres praised the strong relationship between Iraq and the United Nations, calling it “ideal and excellent.” He reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s economic recovery, addressing climate change challenges, and advancing social development programs.

Guterres also acknowledged the conclusion of the UNAMI mission and the opening of new avenues for cooperation with various specialized UN agencies. “Key areas of support include helping Iraq address the challenges of climate change, economic challenges, and advancing social and service development programs, where Iraq has already made significant progress.”