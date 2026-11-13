Shafaq News-Tehran

Two oil tankers had struck naval mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an "unauthorized route," with their radar and positioning systems switched off, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Friday.

The incidents caused explosions and fires aboard both vessels, the Navy added, noting that flames rising from one of the tankers illuminated the southern coast of the Strait.

IRGC rewarned shipowners and shipping companies that vessels attempting to transit the strait without coordinating with its maritime control center and complying with Iranian regulations for the waterway could face similar consequences.

Earlier on Friday, the IRGC Navy reported that a gas tanker had been hit by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire on board.