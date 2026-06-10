Coach Arnold sees positives in Iraq's loss to Venezuela

Shafaq News- Madrid

The recent 2-0 defeat to Venezuela offered the Iraqi national football team important technical and physical takeaways, including improved match sharpness and a fully fit roster, Iraq head coach Graham Arnold noted on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Arnold described the encounter as a valuable test, providing a solid assessment for the squad despite the result. He also underlined that Iraq completed the game without injuries, calling it one of the key positives of the international window during preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

He attributed Venezuela’s two goals to individual mistakes, stressing the need to cut down on such errors as the team continues its buildup toward upcoming competitive fixtures.

With today’s game, Iraq concluded its training camp in Spain, which included a 1–0 win over Andorra and a 1–1 draw with Spain. The “Lions of Mesopotamia” will return to the World Cup in 2026 for the first time in 40 years, following their only previous appearance in 1986. Iraq has been drawn in Group I alongside France, Senegal, and Norway, with their opening match set for June 17.