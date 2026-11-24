Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraqi security forces seized two drone launch platforms in northern Maysan province on Tuesday, the Media Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces announced.

Acting on intelligence indicating that the equipment was concealed on agricultural land in Ali Al-Gharbi district, a specialized intelligence and technical team was formed to conduct the operation, which also uncovered remnants and scattered parts of a drone engine, according to a statement.

Authorities secured the confiscated equipment and initiated the necessary legal and technical procedures.

In September, Iraqi security forces discovered a rocket launch platform in Maysan suspected of being linked to attacks on Saudi Arabia. An investigation into drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities prompted Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to remove the province’s operations commander and police chief, while also approving a joint investigation with Iran into drone launch platforms found near the shared border.