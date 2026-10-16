Saudi Coalition says it intercepted missiles, drones

Saudi Coalition says it intercepted missiles, drones
2026-10-16T16:28:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted a ballistic missile heading toward Yanbu, two cruise missiles over the Red Sea, and three drones over southern Saudi Arabia and the Riyadh region, the coalition’s spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said on Friday.

Yemen TV, affiliated with the internationally recognized government, reported airstrikes near Jabal Han, Al-Hangar, and Al-Saleh Gardens west of Taiz. Another strike targeted Houthi military vehicles and troop concentrations on the Al-Shaqab front south of the city.

Earlier today, the Houthis claimed to have shot down a Saudi Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drone over Yemen's Marib province.

Separately, the Houthi-run Saba news agency accused Saudi forces of wounding three African migrants in the border districts of Baqim and Munabbih in Yemen's northern Saada province.

According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry in Sanaa, Saudi attacks had killed 114 people and wounded 305 others, most of them women and children, since September 3.

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