Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted a ballistic missile heading toward Yanbu, two cruise missiles over the Red Sea, and three drones over southern Saudi Arabia and the Riyadh region, the coalition’s spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said on Friday.

التحالف: اعترضنا ودمرنا 3 طائرات مسيّرة بالمنطقة الجنوبية ومنطقة الرياض. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 16, 2026

Yemen TV, affiliated with the internationally recognized government, reported airstrikes near Jabal Han, Al-Hangar, and Al-Saleh Gardens west of Taiz. Another strike targeted Houthi military vehicles and troop concentrations on the Al-Shaqab front south of the city.

#عاجل مراسلنا في تعز : غارات جوية على محيط جبل هان والهنجر وحدائق الصالح غرب المدينة #اليمن #قناة_اليمن https://t.co/wYmPktZif6 — قناة اليمن الفضائية | YemenTv (@yementvyem) October 16, 2026

Earlier today, the Houthis claimed to have shot down a Saudi Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drone over Yemen's Marib province.

Separately, the Houthi-run Saba news agency accused Saudi forces of wounding three African migrants in the border districts of Baqim and Munabbih in Yemen's northern Saada province.

According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry in Sanaa, Saudi attacks had killed 114 people and wounded 305 others, most of them women and children, since September 3.