Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

The Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Friday it destroyed 136 military targets in Houthi-controlled areas.

The coalition said the operation targeted Houthi military capabilities, including the group’s ballistic missile network, while providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni government forces.

التحالف: تدمير 136 هدفا عسكريا ضمن عملية واسعة استهدفت عناصر وقدرات ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية أعلن تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، اليوم، تدمير 136 هدفا عسكريا، ضمن عملية واسعة استهدفت عناصر وقدرات الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية في مناطق سيطرتهم. وقال المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف "تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن"، اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، في تدوينات على منصة (اكس): نعمل على تفكيك وتدمير شبكة الصواريخ الباليستية للميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية". وأضاف:" نقدم إسنادا جويا لوحدات القوات المسلحة اليمنية على مدار 24 ساعة. — المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@Yem_army_media) October 9, 2026

Separately, internationally recognized Yemeni government forces said their “Dawn of Yemen” operation carried out more than 2,750 precision targeting operations against Houthi positions over the previous 24 hours.

The military said the operations targeted defensive positions, observation posts, field artillery sites, weapons and ammunition depots, supply facilities and reinforcements across several fronts, along with what it called high-value military targets deeper inside Houthi-controlled territory.

Military spokesperson Majed Al-Nuzaili said preliminary field assessments showed more than 1,400 Houthi fighters had been put out of action and more than 250 vehicles, combat assets and pieces of military equipment had been destroyed or damaged.

الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة: نفذت قواتنا المسلحة، خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية وفي إطار عملية "فجر اليمن"، أكثر من (2750) عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد تحصينات ومواقع دفاعية، ونقاط مراقبة واستطلاع متقدمة، ومرابض مدفعية الميدان، ومخازن أسلحة وذخائر، ومستودعات إمداد وتموين، وتعزيزات عسكرية تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، في مختلف محاور وجبهات القتال، إضافة إلى أهداف عسكرية مشروعة وعالية القيمة في عمق مناطق سيطرة المليشيا. وأسفرت العمليات، وفق التقديرات الميدانية الأولية، عن تحييد أكثر من (1400) من عناصر المليشيا، وتدمير وإعطاب أكثر من (250) آلية ووسيلة قتالية ومعدة عسكرية، ما أضعف قدرتها على المناورة والإسناد وإدامة أعمالها القتالية. وبالتزامن مع الجهد النيراني، نجحت قواتنا البرية في اختراق دفاعات المليشيا وتحصيناتها، واستعادة مواقع وهيئات حاكمة ذات أهمية عملياتية، وتثبيت مكاسبها الميدانية، ومواصلة تطوير الهجوم وفق الخطط العملياتية. *المركز الاعلامي للقوات المسلحة* — المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@Yem_army_media) October 9, 2026

Houthis military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Saudi forces carried out 77 air and missile strikes over the previous 24 hours against what he said were civilian sites in Sanaa and the provinces of Marib, Saada, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Taiz and Amran. Saree said the aircraft involved had taken off from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, while missile attacks were launched from Najran. He put the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the latest escalation began at 1,934.

Earlier on Friday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said three Saudi citizens were killed and several others wounded in two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.