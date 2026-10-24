Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) carried out seven missile and drone operations targeting Saudi airports, oil facilities, and military sites, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Saturday.

Saree identified King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery, and crude oil pumping stations along the east-west pipeline among the targets. The operations also targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Najran Airport, and Khamis Mushait Air Base. Saree claimed the strikes hit their targets and disrupted air traffic in Dammam.

The attacks came in response to 100 Saudi airstrikes over the previous 24 hours, Saree said, putting the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the latest escalation began at 3,123.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ 7 عمليات نوعية في عمق العدو السعودي استهدفت مطارات الملك خالد وفهد ونجران وقاعدة خميس مشيط وأرامكو ينبع ومصفاة رابغ ومحطات ضخّ النفط الخام وأنبوب نقله من الشرق إلى الغرب حققت أهدافها بفضل الله - 24 أكتوبر 2026م https://t.co/cxkdj5dxDL — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) October 24, 2026

Separately, the Houthi spokesperson said his forces targeted Saudi troop concentrations at Al-Nasr camp and a naval base in Aden, where he claimed Saudi officers were overseeing military preparations.

Meanwhile, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi airstrikes killed at least 17 people across Yemen on Saturday, including eight in Sanaa's Hamdan district, four in the capital's Asr neighborhood, and five members of one family in Al-Hudaydah's Al-Tuhayta district.

Saudi aircraft also reportedly carried out around 20 strikes on the coastal city of Mokha, alongside further attacks in Sanaa, Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, and Saada.

The Interior Ministry of Yemen's internationally recognized government accused the Houthis of launching three ballistic missiles at Coast Guard facilities in Aden, the government's interim capital. Two missiles targeted Coast Guard headquarters at the ministry's main complex, while a third struck a Coast Guard building in Al-Tawahi district.

Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili, spokesperson for Yemen's government forces, said a Houthi missile struck a house in Maswarah village on Friday evening, killing three people and wounding five others, including women and children.

تحديث: المنزل المستهدف بصاروخ مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية مساء أمس الجمعة هو في منطقة مسوره، قريه عيال محمد في نهم، ويعود للمواطن/ مبخوت أحمد محمد القشعه، ونتج عنه استشهاد ثلاثه وجرح خمسه، بينهم نساء وأطفال. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 24, 2026

The Saudi-led coalition separately said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia.