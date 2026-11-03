Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's military, affiliated with the internationally recognized government, said on Tuesday it had carried out 1,208 operations against Houthi forces, claiming to have neutralized about 370 field commanders and fighters and destroyed or damaged nearly 120 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.

Military spokesperson Colonel Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said troops and allied fighters captured positions in Taiz province and repelled Houthi attempts to retake them. Fighting also continued in Al-Jawf, Marib, and other southern and western fronts, with airstrikes targeting Houthi positions and equipment.

واصلت قواتنا المسلحة تنفيذ مهامها القتالية ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، ونفذت (1208) عمليات استهداف ضد تجمعات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وتحركاتها وتعزيزاتها وتحصيناتها ومصادر نيرانها وآلياتها، باستخدام الطيران الحربي والمسيّر ومدفعية الميدان والراجمات. وفي تعز، خاض أبطال القوات المسلحة والمقاومة الشعبية مواجهات مكّنتهم من السيطرة على مواقع في بعض المحاور، والتصدي لمحاولات المليشيا استعادتها، فيما استهدفت الضربات الجوية تجمعاتها ووسائلها. ويواصل مقاتلونا أداء مهامهم بثبات وإصرار، دفاعاً عن تعز وأهلها. وفي جبهات الجوف ومأرب والمحاور الجنوبية والغربية، واصلت وحداتنا استهداف مواقع المليشيا وتحركاتها، وخاضت مواجهات في عدد من القطاعات، أسفرت عن استعادة مواقع وإلحاق خسائر بقواتها ووسائلها. وأسفرت العمليات عن تحييد نحو (370) من القيادات الميدانية وعناصر المليشيا، وتدمير وإعطاب ما يقارب (120) آلية وعربة ومعدة في مختلف جبهات القتال. وتؤكد القوات المسلحة استمرار عملياتها العسكرية بعزم وثبات وجاهزية قتالية عالية، ومواصلة التقدم الميداني حتى تحقيق أهداف عملية «فجر اليمن»، واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء التهديد الذي تمثله المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، مع الالتزام بالاحتياطات الواجبة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) November 3, 2026

Government Forces Advance in Lahj And Al-Jawf

Government-run Yemen TV reported that troops recaptured positions in Al-Khazzan Al-Ahmar in northern Lahj, while artillery targeted Houthi concentrations in Al-Sakhir. Fighting also continued in Al-Maqatirah district, where government forces repelled attacks involving armored vehicles and a tank.

In eastern Al-Jawf, troops advanced toward the Al-Duhayzah mountains with air support, seized weapons and ammunition, and began clearing mines and explosives from recaptured positions.

Civilian Casualties in Taiz

Yemen TV reported that 39 civilians, including children, were killed or wounded when a Houthi missile fell in Al-Aqrud following a failed launch. Four other children were injured in separate incidents involving sniper fire and a landmine explosion in Al-Misrakh and Al-Mawasit.

Houthis report strikes and deny Saudi attack allegations

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out 93 airstrikes against civilian sites across eight Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, claiming numerous casualties, including women and children. He put the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile strikes since the escalation began at 4,032.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة بالمنطقة الشرقية. https://t.co/fmcpYJfZHB — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 3, 2026

Houthi-affiliated media also reported Saudi airstrikes targeting a mosque in Jashi and an industrial technical institute in Al-Khayami, both in Taiz province, alongside two strikes near Al-Talh in Saada province.

Saree claimed that Houthi forces struck Saudi troop concentrations in Ras Al-Arah, Al-Mudaribah, and eastern Al-Jawf with ballistic missiles, while drones targeted weapons depots and military positions in Midi and Al-Qambur, causing casualties and equipment losses.

In a separate statement issued around midday, Saree denied launching operations against Saudi territory on Tuesday, accusing Riyadh of fabricating allegations that Houthi forces had targeted Mecca. He also claimed Saudi Arabia had sought Israeli intervention in the conflict.

However, another Houthi announcement claimed strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base with a drone and ballistic missile, respectively. Saree said both attacks hit their targets and that air traffic at Abha was disrupted.

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki separately announced the interception and destruction of two drones, one in the Eastern Province and another in the Mecca region.