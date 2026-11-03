Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi Abha airport

Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi Abha airport
2026-11-03T15:15:31+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) on Tuesday targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport with a drone and Khamis Mushait Air Base with a ballistic missile, claiming both attacks hit their targets.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the drone strike disrupted air traffic at Abha airport.

Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to the claims.

Read more: Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi assets in Yemen

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