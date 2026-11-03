Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) on Tuesday targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport with a drone and Khamis Mushait Air Base with a ballistic missile, claiming both attacks hit their targets.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the drone strike disrupted air traffic at Abha airport.

نفذت القوات المسلحة اليمنية عمليتين عسكريتين استهدفت العملية الأولى مطار أبها الدولي بطائرة مسيرة وكانت الإصابة دقيقة وأدت إلى تعطل حركة الملاحة في المطار، فيما العملية الأخرى استهدفت قاعدة خميس مشيط الجوية بصاروخ باليستي وكانت الإصابة مباشرة بفضل الله. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 3, 2026

Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to the claims.

Read more: Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi assets in Yemen