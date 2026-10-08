Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia, coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said on Thursday.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه خميس مشيط. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 8, 2026

التحالف: اعترضنا ودمرنا صاروخين باليستيين أطلقتهما الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 8, 2026

Saudi Civil Defense said falling debris from one of the intercepted missiles caused property damage to a children’s nursery and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh.

#الدفاع_المدني : سقوط شظايا نتيجة اعتراض صاروخ باليستي في مدينة الرياض نتج عنه أضرار مادية بروضة أطفال ومجمع عيادات طبية. https://t.co/j5OMn6YIZc — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 8, 2026

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the group had struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, causing damage and disrupting air traffic.

Saree separately said the Houthi forces targeted Saudi troop concentrations at the Qa’wa camp in the Ras al-Ara area and other positions south of Bab al-Mandeb with ballistic missiles, causing casualties and damage to weapons depots. He also claimed the group downed a Saudi-operated Bayraktar Akinci armed reconnaissance drone over Taiz province.

According to Flightradar24, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport had recorded no landings for more than 80 minutes and no departures for more than 90 minutes.

Riyadh Airport closed again. Last landing 80+ minutes ago. Last take off 90+ minutes ago. https://t.co/uio0KXdNik — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 8, 2026

Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah TV reported Saudi airstrikes across several parts of Yemen. The channel said three people were wounded after an airstrike hit a public road in Al-Siyani district in Ibb province. It also reported six strikes on telecommunications infrastructure in Al-Bayda city and the Mukayras and Radaa districts, seven strikes on Yarim, and additional attacks on communications facilities in Bani Matar and other areas. It also reported strikes in the border district of Al-Dhaher.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said that the group would continue military operations against Saudi targets, claiming strikes on Saudi troop concentrations, oil facilities and military bases were causing growing losses.

He accused Riyadh of opening a new front from Lahj province toward Bab al-Mandab and argued that turning the area into a war zone threatened international navigation. Al-Houthi also claimed Saudi Arabia was facing mounting losses from disrupted oil exports and attacks on its military and oil infrastructure.

The speech also charged Saudi forces with targeting students, children and women and relying on US and British support in selecting targets.