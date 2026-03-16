Babil: Three injured after explosion in Jurf al-Nasr
2026-03-16T10:00:22+00:00
Shafaq News- Babil
Three people were slightly injured on Monday after an explosion occurred in the Jurf al-Nasr area of Babil province, according to the province’s media crisis cell.
Residents reported hearing the blast at around 06:00 a.m. in areas on the outskirts of the province.
Media reports earlier said the explosion targeted a site linked to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), but no official statement has been issued.