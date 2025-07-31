Drowning incidents rise in Iraqi rivers: Heat, lack of safe alternatives

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Drowning cases continue to surge across Iraq each summer, as teenagers and young men flock to rivers for relief from intense heat, often ignoring safety guidelines and swimming in hazardous conditions.

More than 500 people have drowned in Iraq over the past three years, with incidents surging during the summer season, according to the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq

With few regulated swimming pools available—particularly in the outskirts of cities—young people frequently turn to the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers and their tributaries, including the Diyala River, Mosul Dam, Kut Barrage, and Lake Habbaniyah. These locations, popular among families seeking to escape high temperatures, have become hotspots for fatal accidents.

Despite clear safety measures set by the river police, enforcement remains a challenge. A source in the river police, who requested anonymity, confirmed that rules prohibit swimming in deep or fast-moving waters. Yet young swimmers routinely flout these directives.

"Life jackets—locally called najadah—are mandatory," the source stressed, adding that "Swimming must be restricted to designated areas without fish farms, barbed wire, or sewage pumps."

The official noted that many youths dive in without any regard for basic safety, exposing themselves to danger.

Rivers also conceal environmental hazards. Contaminated waters can trigger skin diseases, while broken glass and aggressive aquatic creatures—like river crabs or the Abu Zamira fish—pose additional threats.

The lack of affordable, nearby alternatives drives many teenagers to the rivers. "There are no public pools close to their homes," the source explained, clarifying that “there are few recreational spaces in Baghdad’s outer districts. Entry fees at licensed pools range from 5,000 to 10,000 dinars, often doubling during holidays and peak seasons."