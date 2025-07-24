Iraq's drowning toll: 500+ fatalities in three years

Shafaq News - Baghdad

More than 500 people have drowned in Iraq over the past three years, with incidents surging during the summer season, the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq reported on Thursday.

Fadel al-Gharawi, head of the center, informed Shafaq News that Iraq logs dozens of drowning cases each year, most occurring in natural water bodies lacking basic safety measures.

“The rise in drowning deaths is linked to limited public awareness, weak enforcement of safety protocols, and the absence of infrastructure that could prevent such incidents,” he explained.

Al-Gharaqi emphasized that the absence of official oversight, coupled with a lack of warning signs in high-risk zones, has amplified the danger—especially in provinces where rivers and waterways are part of daily life.

Data compiled by the center further confirmed more than 500 drowning fatalities between 2022 and 2024, with the majority involving children and young people aged 10 to 25. During the summer of 2024 alone, over 180 deaths by drowning were documented, mostly in southern and central provinces.

Flagging the figures as alarming, the center urged authorities to swiftly enhance safety measures around water sources and prevent further loss of life.