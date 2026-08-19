Shafaq News- Baghdad

The committee formed by the Coordination Framework (CF) to engage with armed factions refusing to surrender their weapons has begun meetings and contacts to discuss mechanisms for implementing the decision to place all weapons under state control, an informed source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source said the committee includes Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Ameri and Hikma Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim. It will lead dialogue and negotiations with the factions concerned, while also working to ease recent tensions between Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and several armed factions, particularly Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat al-Nujaba.

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It will also act as an intermediary between al-Zaidi and his government team overseeing the weapons-control file and the factions refusing to surrender their arms, in an effort to reach an understanding on how to implement the decision and prevent the dispute from escalating into a confrontation on the ground, the source explained. "The decision to form the committee came amid concerns that an armed confrontation could erupt between security forces and factions, particularly after the September 30 deadline expires."

According to the source, the committee is currently seeking to open direct channels of negotiation with the factions and contain political and security tensions to prevent the weapons-control issue from affecting the country's security and stability.

On August 5, the State Administration Coalition, which brings together the country's leading Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish political forces, reaffirmed the need to place weapons under state control. It also described groups engaged in activities that threaten the country's security outside official institutions as "outlaws who must be fought."

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