Shafaq News- Washington/ London

The US has withdrawn all 12 B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in Britain, but they remain capable of conducting global strikes from the continental US, a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that security concerns over suspected plots targeting the base drove the withdrawal after it served as a hub for US strikes on Iran.

Citing an official familiar with the intelligence, the newspaper reported that US officials were aware of an Iran-linked plot to attack a bomber and kill personnel at the base. A senior US official said a branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had “recruited” British nationals for the alleged operation, which included plans for a diversion in a nearby neighborhood.

British counter-terrorism police separately said five British men were arrested near Fairford on Sept. 27, initially on suspicion of Explosives Act offenses and later on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. A sixth suspect, a dual UK-Iranian national, was arrested in London on Oct. 1, and all six were later released on bail. Petrol was recovered from the vehicles, but no improvised explosive devices were found.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham claimed that there were “strong indications” that Iran played a role. Tehran denied involvement and summoned British Ambassador Hugo Shorter over the allegations.