USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil
2026-08-19T13:45:32+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil
The US dollar hovered around 154,000 Iraqi dinars per $100 in Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday, declining in both markets by the close.
In Baghdad, the dollar fell to 154,250 dinars per $100 at Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, down from 154,600 in the morning.
Exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 154,750 dinars and bought it at 153,750 per $100.
In Erbil, the dollar also declined, with exchange shops selling at 154,050 dinars and buying at 154,000 per $100.