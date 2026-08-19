Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar hovered around 154,000 Iraqi dinars per $100 in Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday, declining in both markets by the close.

In Baghdad, the dollar fell to 154,250 dinars per $100 at Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, down from 154,600 in the morning.

Exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 154,750 dinars and bought it at 153,750 per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also declined, with exchange shops selling at 154,050 dinars and buying at 154,000 per $100.